Threat of spring flooding along the Mississippi River rising

QUINCY (WGEM) - It has been a wet winter so far across much of the Midwest.

The Quincy area is set to register a top 10 wettest February by month’s end, while Minnesota and Wisconsin are still digging out from a recent snowstorm.

All of this excess water is heading into the Mississippi River, and hydrologists say that could be a problem later in the spring.

Matt Wilson, senior hydrologist at the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, said the growing northern snowpack and recent wet weather has significantly raised the chance of flooding along the main stem Mississippi since the prior flooding outlook.

“What really happened is over the course of the last two weeks, the upper Mississippi River basin received, in some areas, 200%-400% of its normal precipitation and a lot of that fell as snow,” said Wilson.

He said the snowfall was a very wet snow, loaded with moisture that is set to flow into the river.

In addition to the expansive snowpack across the river’s headwaters, the latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center calls for a higher likelihood of above average precipitation through March.

More snow and rain to the North will increase the long term flood threat, while normal water levels and a lack of snowpack and ground-frost locally will lead to a more short term flooding threat.

According to Wilson, there is now greater than a 50% chance of major flooding along the Mississippi River along the Iowa border with Illinois.

The good news for the Tri-States is the risk is a touch lower farther South with a larger chance of moderate flooding at Keokuk and southwards.

“The river kind of broadens out and widens out farther South, allowing for more water to stay in the riverbed. It’ll also have a chance to infiltrate into nearby soils,” said Wilson.

With the potential for flooding, it’s always important to remember some flooding safety tips before the river rises.

“If you come across a flooded roadway, do not attempt to drive through it. Even if you can see the roadway still, you don’t know what’s structurally happened underneath. It could have washed out all of the ground underneath and you’ll just drive into what essentially becomes a sinkhole,” said Wilson.

The next spring flood outlook will be released by March 9. As was previous outlook showed, conditions can change quickly depending upon where, when and how much rain/snow falls.

