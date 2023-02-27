Three-time breast cancer survivor emphasizes early detection during National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - February is National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, there will be more than 1.9 million new cancer cases in 2023. That’s more than 5,000 cases per day and exactly four new cases every minute.

For breast cancer specifically, the disease effects approximately one in three women each year.

A kindergarten teacher at Carthage Primary School, Traci Twaddle, knows the disease all too well. She was first diagnosed in 2010 at age 27, and again in 2018 and for a third time in 2022.

“I noticed something was a little off and so I went to the doctor,” Twaddle said. “Their first thought was that it wasn’t breast cancer, they looked at some other things and I was so young I think they were surprised that it ended up being breast cancer.”

It was during a yearly MRI that doctors found an additional spot, which began her second battle with breast cancer.

At another check up last year, Twaddle was diagnosed for a third time. Despite the constant battle, it hasn’t kept her from teaching the next generation.

“They’re [her students and coworkers] also a good part in the day, they keep me going,” Twaddle said. “They’re full of hugs and want the best for me as well and it makes your day go.”

Twaddle said a recent surgery has cleared her of cancer, but she continues to undergo chemotherapy to help prevent the disease from returning.

Twaddle said their isn’t a large family history of breast cancer.

“Teachers in general have so many challenges they face in this day and age with teaching our youth,” Carthage Primary School Principal Ryanne Jacoby said. “Dealing with cancer on top of all those things, she does it with grace and she’s truly an inspiration to not only me, but all of our teachers here.”

While Twaddle said early detection played a vital role in minimizing her diagnosis, radiation oncologist at Blessing Cancer Center Dr. Robert Johnson said there’s further measures you can take to decrease risk.

“First and foremost is avoiding tobacco and that’s kind of in all forms, whether it be smoking or chewing, and you want to reduce the exposure to second hand smoke,” Johnson said.

Johnson said eating a healthy diet, regular exercise, limiting excessive sun exposure and undergoing regular health screenings are other key tips to preventing cancer.

The American Society recommends women to begin mammogram testing between the ages of 40 and 44. For other cancers like colon and rectal, they suggest regular screening by age 45. Cervical cancer screenings, however, should start at age 25.

In honor of Colorectal Cancer Prevention Awareness Month in March, Blessing Hospital is giving away free screening kits.

You can request a kit to be mailed to you by filling out an online form here.

