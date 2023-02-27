Tri-State principal recognized as one of the best in Illinois

BPC Principal of the Year Nomination.
BPC Principal of the Year Nomination.(John Butcher)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - Bushnell-Prairie City High School Principal Jerry Butcher is being recognized by the Illinois Principals Association (IPA) as the Western Region High School Principal of the Year.

Butcher is one of 21 principals statewide who have been recognized in their own respective region. Now, he’s up for the overall IPA High School Principal of the Year award.

”The passion with me, with education is just being around the kids and the staff, that’s the best part of it is helping people, changing lives, helping kids find their way and clearing the way for teachers so that they can teach,” Butcher said.

Butcher is a Western Illinois University graduate and a high school graduate of nearby VIT School District (Vermont Industry Table Grove).

He has more than 20 years of experience in education, teaching in Carthage, Ill. for 14 years while also serving in various roles ranging from dean of students, athletic director and assistant superintendent. In Carthage, Butcher also coached football and girls track for a combined 21 years.

Butcher said he originally got into education to focus on coaching while serving as a physical education teacher. Then, he transitioned into the classroom and eventually upper administration.

He’s been in the Bushnell-Prairie City district now for almost three years.

Butcher describes his job as principal as something he loves getting out of bed every day for.

”I enjoyed teaching at the elementary level, the middle school level, I enjoyed being an administrator at the middle school level, but being a high school principal is the best I’ve had so far,” Butcher said. “It’s just like I’m still a little kid, like I’m still 15 but I’m actually 51.”

Butcher also attended Lincoln Christian College and William Woods University.

To view other IPA regions in Illinois, click here.

