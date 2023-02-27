Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment

(CNN, POOL, WEWS, WXYZ, WOIO, KTRK, OHIO EPA, FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, YOUTUBE, Federal Emergency Management Agency/Youtube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment in Ohio began moving out again Monday, after concerns were raised during the weekend about oversight of where it was being shipped, federal officials said.

The Environmental Protection Agency also announced that two new hazardous waste sites will receive some of the shipments — an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio, and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana.

The EPA now is getting close to having enough certified facilities to take all of the waste from the site of the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, said Debra Shore, a regional administrator with the agency.

Officials on Saturday had ordered Norfolk Southern to “pause” shipments to allow additional oversight measures. Some liquid and solid waste had already been taken to sites in Michigan and Texas.

About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site, according to the Ohio EPA.

Some of the remaining liquid waste is going to a facility in Vickery, Ohio, for disposal in an underground injection well. Norfolk Southern is also shipping solid waste to an incinerator in East Liverpool, Ohio.

No one was injured when 38 rail cars derailed more than three weeks ago. After fears grew about a potential explosion, officials opted to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

Federal and state officials have repeatedly said air testing in the village and inside hundreds of homes hasn’t detected any concerning levels of contaminants. The state also has said the local municipal drinking water system is safe. Despite assurances, many residents are worried about what they were exposed to and how it will impact the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Motorcycle driver dead following 12th Street collision
Kelsey Hickman
Quincy woman convicted on drug and gun offenses could face up to 40 years of imprisonment
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Keokuk fire
Keokuk Fire Department releases initial report for Saturday house fire
There is a level 1 and 2 out of 5 risk for strong storms overnight. The main threat will be...
Alert: Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Overnight and Early Monday Morning

Latest News

FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month
Crews restart moving contaminated soil, liquid from site
Supreme Court building
Supreme Court tackles identity theft statute some say is too broad