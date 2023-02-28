Community Foundation grant program applications open tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a new opportunity for local institutions and non-profits to find the funding they need to help improve their communities.

The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri said applications open Wednesday for their 2023 Community Grant Program, formerly known as their Competitive Grant Program.

The Community Foundation said they are on track to distribute more than $177,000 to non-profits across the region.

Officials said there are two types of grants available, one worth $2,500 and can be used for anything a non-profit needs. The other maxes out at $7,500 and must go toward a specified purpose.

Program Officer Kent Embree said the money can be used to make a difference in local communities.

“The Community Grant program is our flagship grant making program,” he said. “It has the most reach for our region and it serves the most diverse group of non-profits. One of the things that is does is it helps with operational support and programs in all kinds of areas.”

Those areas include arts and culture, community betterment, education, health, and human services.

Embree said those who plan on applying should be aware there are changes to the application process, one being that they’re no longer automatically disqualifying applicants who are missing part of their application.

“Now what we’re going to do is allow a little bit more time by changing our grant schedule deadlines around to allow for us to have a little more one on one communication with our grantees, our applicants and give them a little extra chance to make sure their applications are complete,” he said.

The Community Foundation is hosting a series of workshops to help people familiarize themselves with the changes to the application. The workshops will take place over Zoom next week over three days: Wednesday, March 8 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday March 9 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m., and Friday March 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m..

You can find more information about the grant program here.

