Crane gets tangled in power lines while removing tree

By Chris Keating
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (NEWS 12) – A tree removal company’s crane nearly toppled over between two homes in New Jersey and ended up suspended in power lines.

Glen Lockhart owns the home from where the tree was being removed.

He said the crane operator seemed to underestimate what the machine could handle.

“I kind of feel bad for them, but nobody got hurt,” Lockhart said.

The crane operator was trying to carry the tree trunk over the homes to the street when the boom tipped over, sending the truck into utility wires.

There was a concern the truck would catapult forward or backward and crash into nearby homes.

Emergency crews with the fire department evacuated residents on both sides of the crane and three houses directly behind it.

“The crane was in the crutch of the tree, so we had to lift that and control the descent of the truck so everything could work in unison,” said Nick Muzzy with Tuminos Towing company.

If the crane hadn’t lodged itself in the tree it might have toppled all the way over.

Muzzy said that after the truck was leveled, the engine was turned on so the boom could operate and then be pulled in.

After three hours of work, the truck and crane were back on the ground.

A new crane was later brought in and the tree was finally removed.

