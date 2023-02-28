Culver-Stockton launches new Fabiola Leadership Academy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton is launching its very first leadership academy this summer.

The program will teach lessons both in and outside of the classroom while encouraging students to be leaders throughout their communities.

Years ago, Fabiola Moorman dedicated money to local colleges to further education. Culver-Stockton College is now taking their funds and putting them towards a new leadership academy for high school students.

The Fabiola Leadership Academy is a week-long program aimed at students entering grades 9 through 12. The program is based around the Moorman Pillars of Leadership and the Social Change Model.

During the first-ever Fabiola Leadership Academy, students will get training for decision making, teamwork and community-based learning.

Culver-Stockton Assistant Professor of Business and Moorman Professor Dr. Matthew Osborn said getting the students on campus helps get them out of their comfort zone allowing them to stretch and explore new perspectives.

“We do a lot of programs for our college students, but if I could reach students earlier in their lives to help them start thinking about what they wanted to be and how they wanted to be then I felt like we could make an impact to our society and to our community,” Osborn said.

Osborn said the goal is to help students become effective leaders at home, school and in the community.

”Ethics are a view into what we value and our world view and how we see things in the world, and we want to make sure the students that are growing up in high school and going to college are understanding what their worldview is, and what their values are and why those will or will not always line up with what they’re gonna face in the real world as they grow up,” Osborn said.

The cost of the program has been offset due to the Moormon Foundation, so participants will only be charged $100. The payment does include the week-long curriculum, room and board, and an opportunity to log 15 community service hours.

Registration for the academy closes April 1 and spots are limited.

