Hospital Report: February 28, 2023
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:
Geraldine Schoonover, age 87, of Quincy died Feb. 26 at Blessing Hospital.
David W. Newland, age 61, of Hannibal died Dec. 22 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Laveda Mason, age 73, of Quincy died on Feb. 23 at Blessing Hospital.
Births:
Nick Sr and Katie Logan of Quincy, Ill welcomed a boy.
Charlie and Danelle Larne of Quincy, Ill welcomed a girl.
Adam J Steffan and Trystin R Smith of Quincy, Ill welcomed a girl.
Kurtis and Caitlyn Schuster of Quincy, Ill welcomed a boy.
