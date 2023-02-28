Kentucky Road death investigation continues

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department said they are still investigating the homicide of 41-year-old, Rebecca Bliefnick.

Eight detectives, three investigative supervisors, an investigator from the Illinois State Police and attorneys from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office have been actively working together on this case.

Chief Adam Yates said this investigation is their highest priority.

“When a crime like this occurs, it becomes our mission to ensure there is justice for the victim and a restored sense of security for our residents,” Yates said.

Quincy police initially reported they were conducting a death investigation Feb. 23, at a home in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road.

When officers arrived, they found Bliefnick with multiple gunshot wounds.

”I take the integrity of a homicide investigation seriously. We do not talk about crime details, specific investigative techniques or theories about what happened,” Yates said. “The intimate details about what took place are known, only by the detectives and those close to the investigation, including the killer. I will do my best to keep you informed, but I will not compromise this investigation. I ask for your patience as difficult as I know that is.”

He said in an investigation like this, it’s crucial that detectives meet and talk with people who have information that can help solve the case.

QPD is asking anyone with information, to call them at (217) 228-4470.

Related:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.