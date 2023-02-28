Mild today, warmer tomorrow, Weather Alert for Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Yesterday morning was very warm with temperatures in the 50s. We are much cooler this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We have some lingering low level clouds to start the day. There are a few breaks in those clouds, mainly on the Missouri side. The first half of the day will be partly sunny, meaning more clouds than sunshine. Into the late afternoon hours, we will start to see some decreasing clouds from the south to the north. This means places such as Paris and New London, Missouri, and Pittsfield and Winchester, Illinois, will start to see the sunshine first. The northern tier may not break free from the clouds by sunset though. Daytime highs will depend on where you live in the Tri-States, but highs will range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight, we will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Nighttime lows will be mild, in the 30s to low 40s. We should all have some pretty decent viewing conditions for tonight’s Venus and Jupiter conjunction. Throughout February, these two plants have been appearing to creep closer and closer to each other. Tonight, they will appear to be 0.5 degrees apart. Some are calling it a “must see” event.

Tomorrow morning I expect to start off with some clouds, so partly cloudy. Later in the morning, we will then see mostly sunny skies. Into the afternoon hours, some thin-upper level clouds will start to stream in from the south. Those clouds may stream in hardly unnoticed though. Late in the evening, those clouds will then clear out. A weak cold front will move through tomorrow, but this will be a dry cold front. Daytime highs will depend on the timing of that front, but right now we should see highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow’s forecast will probably be in the winner of the week.

Thursday will be a little cooler and mostly cloudy. Later that night, rain showers will start to push into the area. By Friday morning, that rain looks to possibly change to a wintry mix, followed by the possible transition over to snow. We have a Weather Alert for Friday.

