Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says

Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Multiple students at a school in Alabama complained of illness after they reportedly ate some candy.

Captain Orlando Reynolds with the Birmingham Fire Rescue said 11 children from Jones Valley K-8 were sick. A 13-year-old girl was taken to the Children’s of Alabama hospital for treatment.

Officials said the other children were released to their parents.

Although it’s not clear what made the students sick, two parents told WBRC that they ingested a type of candy.

Birmingham City Schools released a statement on the incident saying that “the parent of the student who distributed the candy met with school leaders and said that the candy she purchased at the store did not contain anything harmful or illegal.”

The school said the matter currently remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

