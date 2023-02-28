National Park Service, Pike Co. leaders discuss New Philadelphia

New Philadelphia
New Philadelphia(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - On Tuesday afternoon, Pike County, Illinois, leaders celebrated a feat that’s been more than two decades in the making.

A press conference was held at John Wood Community College’s Southeast Center for Pike County historical landmark New Philadelphia.

About one hundred county, state, and national leaders, including the National Park Service, talked about the nation’s newest unit to the national park service that was signed into law by President Biden in Dec. 2022.

“The whole criteria for the national register status and the national historic landmark status is based on archaeological resources on the site,” said Illinois State Museum’s anthropology curator Terrance Martin who spent several summers doing archaeological digs on the site. “That was something hard we were getting the federal government to recognize.”

New Philadelphia Association’s President Phil Bradshaw said a big part of the conference was to prepare the site for when visitors arrive.

“New Philadelphia will remain protected now and forever,” Bradshaw said. “That’s a big one. And, to be listed on the National Park and get promoted all over the United States.”

Bradshaw said it has taken 26 years to make this happen.

