Pike Co. Illinois Health and Wellness Foundation offering scholarships
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Tri-State nonprofit wants to make sure anyone looking to pursue a health and wellness career can get financial aid.
The Health and Wellness Foundation of Pike County, Illinois, is offering more than $9,000 in scholarship opportunities for Pike County graduating seniors and residents in a health-related field or college.
The foundation’s executive director Patricia McIntosh said when the scholarship program initially started it was inclusive to the graduating seniors of Pike County. But now, there are scholarships for Pike County residents who work in a health and wellness related field or continuing education.
“When we started this program little did we ever realize we would have a medical pandemic in our country,” McIntosh said. “And that need has just continued to grow.”
McIntosh said in the last two years they have awarded every applicant with a scholarship.
Applications are open now until April 1, 2023.
The scholarships that will be offered to high school seniors, ones who are pursuing graduate and post-graduate degrees, and are currently in a workplace are listed:
- John S. Teuscher Health Occupation Scholarship: two $1,000 scholarships available to graduating Pike County Seniors toward an undergraduate degree in a health profession.
- Allan A. Seiler Fitness and Wellness Scholarship: one $300 scholarship available to a graduating Pike County senior toward an undergraduate degree in a fitness or wellness-related profession.
- John S. Teuscher Continuing Education Scholarship: one $1,000 scholarship is available to an individual already pursuing an undergraduate degree in health, and may be received for up to three successive years.
- Dr. James Grote Post Graduate Degree Scholarship: one $2,000 scholarship available to a Pike County individual who is pursuing a master’s/post-graduate degree in a health-related profession, and may be received for up to three successive years.
- John S. Teuscher Workforce Retraining Scholarship: one $1,000 scholarship available to individuals who are in currently in the workplace and who are seeking further education or supplementary training toward a health degree or para-health certificate.
- Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Scholarship: to offset tuition at John Wood Community College’s (JWCC) Certified Nurse Assistant Certificate program, four $750 scholarships are offered annually to Pike County residents.
Here you can find more information on the Health and Wellness Foundation of Pike County.
