Pike Co. Illinois Health and Wellness Foundation offering scholarships

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Tri-State nonprofit wants to make sure anyone looking to pursue a health and wellness career can get financial aid.

The Health and Wellness Foundation of Pike County, Illinois, is offering more than $9,000 in scholarship opportunities for Pike County graduating seniors and residents in a health-related field or college.

The foundation’s executive director Patricia McIntosh said when the scholarship program initially started it was inclusive to the graduating seniors of Pike County. But now, there are scholarships for Pike County residents who work in a health and wellness related field or continuing education.

“When we started this program little did we ever realize we would have a medical pandemic in our country,” McIntosh said. “And that need has just continued to grow.”

McIntosh said in the last two years they have awarded every applicant with a scholarship.

Applications are open now until April 1, 2023.

The scholarships that will be offered to high school seniors, ones who are pursuing graduate and post-graduate degrees, and are currently in a workplace are listed:

