Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder

Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's "The Wire."
By WCVB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A man has been charged in Massachusetts in connection to a cold case murder, thanks to DNA, a GPS tracker and a sweet potato.

Forty-year-old Devarus Hampton was charged Monday. The charges come 12 years to the day after Todd Lampley was found shot to death in 2011.

The lead that resulted in Hampton’s arrest was a phone tied to the name Marlo Stanfield, a fictional character in the HBO series “The Wire.”

In the show, a potato was used as a silencer.

Investigators found a sweet potato at the real scene of Lampley’s murder.

According to officials, the sweet potato had Hampton’s DNA on it.

Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime.

They also say GPS tracking puts him at a pond where a gun was later recovered.

Hampton is being held without bail. He has a court date scheduled for April 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Motorcycle driver dead following 12th Street collision
Kelsey Hickman
Quincy woman convicted on drug and gun offenses could face up to 40 years of imprisonment
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Keokuk fire
Keokuk Fire Department releases initial report for Saturday house fire
There is a level 1 and 2 out of 5 risk for strong storms overnight. The main threat will be...
Alert: Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Overnight and Early Monday Morning

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
From White House, Biden says ‘Black history matters’
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
2023 Blessing Paramedic Program opens up
2023 Blessing Paramedic Program opens up
Hannibal Parks and Recreation hiring seasonal workers
Hannibal Parks and Recreation hiring seasonal workers
Culver-Stockton Assistant Professor of Business and Moorman Professor Dr. Matthew Osborn said...
Culver-Stockton launches new Fabiola Leadership Academy