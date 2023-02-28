Quincy Recycling Program to begin

QUINCY (WGEM) - March 1 is the start of changes to the Quincy Recycling Program. City officials said one site is completely ready to go.

There are five massive collection bins set up at the Hy-Vee at 12th and Harrison Street and another site at Pepsi at 12th and Locust Street.

The bins are all labeled with what you can toss in them.

Quincy’s Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said they still only have two locations approved.

Conte said the third location will be at a large corporation and it’s been a longer process to get that site approved.

He said the two already approved locations will be operable between dusk and dawn, starting Wednesday, and hopes the third location will be ready to go by the end of the week.

”Curbside collection does continue through the week, through Friday,” Conte said. “So anyone who is paying for curbside pick up of recycling will have that for the remainder of this week.”

Conte said there will also be glass collection bins at each location and the city will be removing the glass collection site from County Market.

Conte said the third location will be the largest site and will have an ADA-accessible ramp that you can use to toss your items in the bin.

Conte said you can still put out your recycling this week. Then starting next week, you can put out your empty bin for them to collect. You may also keep it if you’d like.

Also at City Council:

The Quincy City Council voted to table a resolution. It’s for the decision on what they will do with city offices that are in the Annex building right now.

There’s a plan to move them over to the City Hall building. All aldermen present voted to table it for a week.

Several residents also spoke on their concerns about safe and livable housing in the city and how officials will hold landlords and tenants to city code.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.