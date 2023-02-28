Republican voters in Quincy’s 6th Ward to nominate alderperson Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tuesday is the consolidated primary election in Illinois. However, there is only one item on the ballot in the area and that is the nomination of a Republican alderperson candidate for Quincy’s 6th Ward.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Natalie Thompson and Jake Reed will appear on the Republican ballot.

Bruce Terstegge had also filed, but later withdrew; his name will not appear on the ballot.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Democrat Patty Maples during the general election on April 4.

Maples was appointed to the position in May after Katie Awerkamp resigned.

