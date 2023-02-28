Victim identified in Sunday motorcycle crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of the victim in a motorcycle-involved crash on Sunday.

Coroner Scott Graham stated Bryan Holt of Quincy was pronounced dead Sunday evening at Blessing Hospital’s Emergency Room.

Police stated Holt was driving northbound on 12th Street when a truck was traveling westbound on Park Place when they collided.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. 12th Street from Jersey to Kentucky was blocked off. Jersey, York and Kentucky Street from 11th to 12th were also closed.

Police said that CPR was performed on Holt on scene and he was transported to Blessing with serious injuries.

RELATED: Motorcycle driver dead following 12th Street collision

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Motorcycle driver dead following 12th Street collision
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
QPD responds to shots fired Maple Street
QPD responds to shots fired on Maple Street
BPC Principal of the Year Nomination.
Tri-State principal recognized as one of the best in Illinois
QPD sees uptick in vehicle thefts
Quincy police see a rise in vehicle thefts and burglaries

Latest News

Natalie Thompson | Jake Reed
Republican voters in Quincy’s 6th Ward to nominate alderperson Tuesday
Community Foundation Community Grants application opens Wednesday
Community Foundation grant program applications open Wednesday
Quincy Recycling Program to begin
Quincy Recycling Program to begin
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Kentucky Road death investigation continues