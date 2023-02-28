Victim identified in Sunday motorcycle crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of the victim in a motorcycle-involved crash on Sunday.

Coroner Scott Graham stated Bryan Holt of Quincy was pronounced dead Sunday evening at Blessing Hospital’s Emergency Room.

Police stated Holt was driving northbound on 12th Street when a truck was traveling westbound on Park Place when they collided.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. 12th Street from Jersey to Kentucky was blocked off. Jersey, York and Kentucky Street from 11th to 12th were also closed.

Police said that CPR was performed on Holt on scene and he was transported to Blessing with serious injuries.

