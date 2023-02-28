WEATHER ALERT - Wind, Rain and Snow

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are tracking another major storm system that will impact the Midwest Thursday night through Friday. The track as usual is fairly uncertain at this time. But it is the track that will determine who gets snow and who gets rain. Right now it looks as if the system will push into the region and we will start off with the rainfall. That rain.

Snow or a wintry mix should follow the rain along with a gusty wind (Brian inman)

They will transition over to a wintry mix that over to snowfall. it is possible this system could continue to shift slightly to the north into the northwest, and that would cause us to miss out on most of the heavier snowfall totals. So that is the likely and going forecast. We may by the end of the day, Wednesday, be able to pin down with some certainty, who will see the measurable snowfall. but for now, I would plan on having some travel hazards in the Thursday night through Friday timeframe. We will also have some very gusty wind that a company is this next storm system.

Temps will be cool enough for snow (Max Inman)

