WEATHER ALERT - Wind, Rain and Snow

By Brian Inman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are tracking another major storm system that will impact the Midwest Thursday night through Friday. The track as usual is fairly uncertain at this time. But it is the track that will determine who gets snow and who gets rain. Right now it looks as if the system will push into the region and we will start off with the rainfall. That rain.

Snow or a wintry mix should follow the rain along with a gusty wind
Snow or a wintry mix should follow the rain along with a gusty wind(Brian inman)

They will transition over to a wintry mix that over to snowfall. it is possible this system could continue to shift slightly to the north into the northwest, and that would cause us to miss out on most of the heavier snowfall totals. So that is the likely and going forecast. We may by the end of the day, Wednesday, be able to pin down with some certainty, who will see the measurable snowfall. but for now, I would plan on having some travel hazards in the Thursday night through Friday timeframe. We will also have some very gusty wind that a company is this next storm system.

Temps will be cool enough for snow
Temps will be cool enough for snow(Max Inman)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Motorcycle driver dead following 12th Street collision
Fatal Crash
Victim identified in Sunday motorcycle crash
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
QPD responds to shots fired Maple Street
QPD responds to shots fired on Maple Street
BPC Principal of the Year Nomination.
Tri-State principal recognized as one of the best in Illinois

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
Some sunshine for the start of the dinner time hours. Mild temperatures in the upper 40s.
Mild today, warmer tomorrow, Weather Alert for Friday
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Mon Evening
StormTrak Weather Mon Evening