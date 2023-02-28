WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 27) Aaron Hill Steps Down As Head Men’s Basketball Coach At Culver-Stockton College In Canton

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -- Earlier today in Canton, Culver-Stockton College announced that Aaron Hill is leaving his post as the head men’s basketball coach of the Wildcat program after five years. Hill cited a chance to spend more time with his young, growing family as he pursues a professional opportunity outside of coaching as the reasons behind his departure.

Hill posted a (49-85) overall record in five seasons on the Hill. The Wildcats were (29-78) in Heart of America Athletic Conference games under Hill. His best season was the (2018-19) campaign when he finished (16-16) overall and qualified for the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament.

In 2021-22, the Wildcats set a school record with 10 consecutive victories to start the season, finishing (14-14) overall. Hill shared his appreciation for the support of the community, and to his players and the team for their patience and dedication to him and the basketball program.

”Culver-Stockton has been and always will be a special place to me and my family,” said Hill. “Our campus community and the Canton community have been fantastic; our community and fans are the best.”

”Lastly, a huge thank you to my players, both at C-SC and before my family’s time here, and to all the coaches who I have been able to work with and share a bench with. It’s been an amazing journey with so many memories that I’ll cherish forever.”

Coach Hill also thanked the folks who helped him throughout his journey as a head coach. “I will always be grateful for the belief that was shown to me from Athletic Director (Pat) Atwell, former president Kelly Thompson , and current president (Doug) Palmer.”

Atwell thanked Hill for his service to Culver-Stockton College and the men’s basketball program. “We would like to thank Coach Hill for the five years that he gave Culver-Stockton College,” said Atwell. He led the program with class both on and off the court.” It was a joy to see his family at the games and we fully respect his decision to move into the private sector where he can work traditional hours and spend more time with (wife) Andrea and his four children.”

Atwell also indicated, “We have had some memorable wins and some outstanding individual accomplishments under Aaron. A solid foundation has been laid from where we can move forward. We wish he and his family nothing but the best in the next phase of their lives.” Atwell noted that a search for Hill’s replacement would begin immediately.

