WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 27) QND Lady Raiders Ready to Hit The Hardwood tonight During IHSA Super-Sectional Battle Against The Lady Chiefs Of Deer Creek-Mackinaw

“Blue & Gold” Ready To Put Their 26-Game Winning Streak On The Line In McDonough County As They Vye For A Final Four Berth
QND's Abbey Schreacke And The Lady Raiders Are Ready For Their IHSA Super-Sectional Showdown...
QND's Abbey Schreacke And The Lady Raiders Are Ready For Their IHSA Super-Sectional Showdown Tonight In Macomb
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (33-1) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders basketball team is now just one win away from securing a first-class ticket to the IHSA Class 2A Final Four set for Redbird Arena later this week in Normal, Illinois. To make it back to Redbird, the reigning state champs from QND have to get past the (30-5) Lady Chiefs of Deer Creek-Mackinaw this evening at 7:00 p.m.

That’s when the two squads are scheduled to tip-off at “The Hangar” in a Class 2A Super-Sectional contest in Macomb that’s expected to draw a standing room only crowd to McDonough County. To continue their preparation for that post-season battle, Quincy Notre Dame held a light practice session this afternoon at “The Pit” to go over a few key objectives they’ll attempt to achieve on the hardwood against the Chiefs.

After today’s walk thru session came to a close, longtime QND Lady Raiders head coach Eric Orne offered a scouting report on the Lady Chiefs. We’ll have details...

