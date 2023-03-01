Blessing Hospital offers free colon cancer kits

Blessing Hospital
Blessing Hospital(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - In recognition of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Blessing Health is providing free, take-home, colorectal cancer screening kits to the public during March, while supplies last.

Of more than the 153,000 people who are expected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, only about 40% will be diagnosed in the earliest stage when the survival rate is 90%. This is because there are no clearly identifiable symptoms of the disease in its early stage.

Identifiable symptoms typically appear once colorectal cancer has spread and the survival rate decreases. That fact makes screening a key action in decreasing the risk of colorectal cancer.

The kits will be available at the locations listed:

  • Blessing Resource Center, 420 N. 34th Street, Quincy
  • Illini Rural Health Clinic, Pittsfield
  • Clark County Health Department, Kahoka, MO
  • All Hannibal Clinic locations in northeast Missouri
  • All Blessing Health clinic locations in Illinois, Missouri and Iowa
  • Kits can be picked up at the Blessing Cancer Center by appointment. Call 217-223-8400, ext. 7718, or email stephaniewilley@blessinghealth.org

The free, take-home colorectal cancer screening kits are also available by mail. Go to Blessing’s website for more information on this option, as well as a complete list of kit pick-up locations and related information regarding cancer care.

