California man arrested for alleged burglary, arson at West Quincy gas station

WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) - A California man is being extradited to Marion County for alleged burglary and arson at the Sunco Gas station at 8460 Highway 24 in West Quincy.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shin reported Shawn R. Stankewitz had been arrested in Illinois and was being brought back to Marion County.

Shinn stated this office received an alarm call early Tuesday morning from the gas station. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined someone had burglarized and set fire to the store.

Shinn stated that among the items taken from the convenience store was a substantial amount of Missouri Lottery Tickets.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.