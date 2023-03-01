California man arrested for alleged burglary, arson at West Quincy gas station

Shawn R. Stankewitz
Shawn R. Stankewitz(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) - A California man is being extradited to Marion County for alleged burglary and arson at the Sunco Gas station at 8460 Highway 24 in West Quincy.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shin reported Shawn R. Stankewitz had been arrested in Illinois and was being brought back to Marion County.

Shinn stated this office received an alarm call early Tuesday morning from the gas station. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined someone had burglarized and set fire to the store.

Shinn stated that among the items taken from the convenience store was a substantial amount of Missouri Lottery Tickets.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Victim identified in Sunday motorcycle crash
1641 Hampshire Street
Police search Quincy home as part of homicide investigation
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Kentucky Road death investigation continues
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Natalie Thompson | Jake Reed
Republican voters in Quincy’s 6th Ward to nominate alderperson Tuesday

Latest News

Tables in Bluffs Park.
State announces over $2.39M in grant money for local Illinois parks
Blessing Hospital
Blessing Hospital offers free colon cancer kits
1641 Hampshire Street
Police search Quincy home as part of homicide investigation
Workforce conference looks to address local labor demand
Workforce symposium looks to address local labor issues