Catch and keep trout season begins in Missouri

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - March 1 marks the start of catch-and-keep trout season in southern Missouri trout parks.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said many Northeast Missourians travel to the southern part of the state at this time to get in on the action.

District Supervisor Chris Williamson encourages travelers to make sure they have their fishing permit and daily trout tag, so they can keep what they catch.

“Trout parks are unique in that they are very highly intensive managed fisheries and so there will be thousands of people down at each one of those trout parks trying to fish for the trout and those stream systems where we do that in, those trout are stocked every night,” Williamson said. “And you have to buy a special daily trout tag for Missouri’s State Trout Parks. In the southern part of the state are hose parks, so they can kind of have an idea of how many people are fishing in order to know how many fish to stock each day.”

Click here to find trout parks in Missouri and more information.

