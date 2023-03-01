Chaddock looking to hire

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Chaddock location is hiring.

They are mainly looking to fill their key role of residential therapist to help those struggling with trauma and attachment issues.

The ideal candidate has a Master’s Degree in Social Work or a Human Services Field. Practicum students are eligible for this position. A LSW, LPC, LCSW, or LCPS current state of Illinois License is preferred.

Supervision for licensure is included.

They are also looking to hire for direct care positions like youth worker or youth counselor.

Chaddock Clinical Supervisor Amanda Becks says these positions allow for a 24/7 therapeutic environment.

“We are really looking for someone who is really looking to fulfill our values and help us persevere in our mission, to help the children and families heal,” Becks said.

Chaddock’s Residential Therapists receive a $2,500 sign-on bonus. They also get extensive trauma and attachment training in evidenced based modalities. This candidate will get to work one day from home, work in a flexible environment and will earn vacation time immediately.

For more information, call (217) 222-0034 or visit their website here.

