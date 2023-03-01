Coakley, QU focus on GLVC Tournament

QUINCY (WGEM) - The wait is almost over for Jamaurie Coakley and the Quincy University men’s basketball team.

After a six-year absence, the eighth-seeded Hawks qualified for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament and will meet top-seeded Indianapolis at noon Thursday at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

QU (14-14, 10-10) fell to the eighth seed after losing eight of its last 11 games. Still, the Hawks in the first year of Coach Steve Hawkjns’ second tenure did enough damage early in the season to qualify for the tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season when they finished 25-7. (Due to covid, all 15 teams participated in last year’s event, where QU lost at McKendree in a preliminary game.)

Meanwhile, Indianapolis went 25-3 overall and is ranked seventh in the latest NABC Div. II rankings. The Greyhounds finished 17-3 in the GLVC with one of losses coming at Pepsi Arena 62-57 on Nov. 26.

“It’s really an exciting time for the program,” said Coakley, a fifth-year senior from Cambridge, Mass. “Just to make it to one of the top eight teams after last year is really special.”

On Feb. 4, QU went to Indy and dropped the second game of a two-game road trip 76-70 despite turning in a solid effort.

“We don’t mind who we play,” said Coakley, a stout defender and a solid rebounder from his point guard position. “Both the games were close and now we are playing at a neutral site.

“It should be a fun, physical game. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Despite being the top seed, the Hawks match up better with the Greyhounds than some of the other tournament teams.

Offensive woes have plagued the Hawks during the recent skid, especially from 3-point range, the free-throw line, and recently, from under the basket.

On the defensive end, the Hawks are one of the league’s best rebounding teams and force numerous turnovers. However, closing out on 3-point shooters has been an issue all season.

Indy will attack the Hawks with GLVC Player of the Year Kendrick Tchoua and All-GLVC first teamer Jesse Bingham.

Tchoua, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound center, averaged 14.4 points per game and 8.0 rebounds per game. A dominant force inside, Tchoua shot 67 percent from the field making 146 of 198 shots from mostly close range or offensive rebounds. Bingham, a 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore guard, averages 15.7 points per game.

Coakley, a transfer from Bunker Hill (Mass.) Community College, is in his third year at QU. He has played in 80 games for the Hawks, starting 71.

This year, Coakley has started all 28 games, averaging 8.4 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game. He has 77 assists and 264 for his career.

Coakley, whose game-winning basket at the buzzer beat Drury 84-83 on Jan. 10 at Pepsi Arena, came to Quincy with a recruiting class that included current juniors Paul Zilinskas and Solomon Gustafson as well as JJ Schwepker (who plans to graduate this spring), all who were recruited as high school freshmen.

Now, they are getting ready to play the biggest game of their careers at QU.

“It’s time to leave the tank empty,” Coakley said. “Sometimes it’s human nature for the young guys to think they’ve got next year. But this is my last year and I’d tell them not to hold anything back. No need to save any energy.

“We are out here proud to represent our QU community, our team and our town.”

At a glance:

Indianapolis went 25-3 overall and 17-3 in GLVC action with a 4.45 PRS rating during the regular season, earning the GLVC regular season title.

QU went 14-14 overall and 10-10 in GLVC action with a 3.28 PRS rating during the regular season.

Indy is making its 40th appearance in the GLVC postseason and 14th-straight with one conference title.

QU is making its 20th appearance in the GLVC postseason but first since 2017 – with the exception of last year when all 15 schools qualified.

-- Great Lakes Valley Conference

2023 GLVC Men's Basketball Championship Tournament (GLVC)

