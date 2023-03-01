Freedom School at Bella Ease exposes students to Black history

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students at the Freedom School at Bella Ease in Quincy, have been learning about black history in America all this month.

Coordinator Brittney Thrower said the program actually started back on November first, where middle and high school students learn about four components; Cultural history, identity, literature and social change.

Thrower said on Mondays throughout February, they met with community members who hold roles in the legal system. Like law enforcement, the state’s attorney’s office, public defender’s office, juvenile detention, probation and judges.

She said representatives came to have a discussion with students about what they do and what they can do to advocate for themselves and others in times of high tension, crisis or trauma.

”I think that’s important because so often we think we’re doing good because we’re doing the same routine and keeping our kids in a structured environment and we’re worried about grades and we’re worried about their extracurricular and their outside activities,” Thrower said. “But how often do we take time to make it intentional that we’re empowering them and asking them what life looks like through their eyes.”

Tuesday, students stepped outside the box for a dance workshop.

”We also learned about our Freedom School compared to the original Freedom School and we learned why it was created and it was how much of a struggle it was to actually get to what it is today,” Freedom School Student, Maryella Pulido, said.

Thrower said in March, they’re planning a community event as well as taking students to the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. She said the goal is to introduce a structure-based literacy curriculum this summer as well.

Thrower said your kid doesn’t have to be part of Bella Ease to be a part of the Freedom School.

The program meets Monday through Thursday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

