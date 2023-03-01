The History Museum on the Square seeks financial support for construction

QUINCY (WGEM) - Art Organization leaders from all over the state of Illinois are gathering together along side local leaders to find ways their work can further impact the community.

Arts Quincy invited the Illinois Arts Council Agency to Quincy to discuss needs and challenges the community is currently facing in the arts and culture sector and focused on evaluating current IACA grant programs.

Arts Quincy officials said the gathering was the perfect opportunity to showcase what Quincy has to offer.

It was also a way to show partner organizations and the community exactly how grant money and other investments are being spent and where more is needed.

Conservations of the upcoming bids and more livable wages were talked about at the meeting but the hottest topic of the gathering circled around the upcoming renovations to the historical museum.

“It’s up to us to figure out how to nurture those events and how to ensure that we’re supporting them financially to make sure that they continue to happy,” said Illinois Arts Council Agency Executive Director Joshua Davis-Ruperto.

Davis-Ruperto said coming out of the pandemic gave the agency the perfect opportunity to hit reset on grants and look into how they can start to make real changes in the state.

“We wanted to come into the communities that we serve, get a sense of what’s happening, try to figure out ways we might support that and build it based on what we’re seeing in these local communities,” Davis-Ruperto said.

One grant awarded locally saw $1.5 million being awarded to the History Museum on the Square for improvements that included an elevator to access all floors.

However, that work is still delayed. Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County President Jack Freiburg said the main goal of the project is to allow all people to experience what the Historical Museum has to offer.

“It’s not exactly up to current accessibility standards and we want this building to be, the rich asset that it is,” Freiburg said. “We want it to be accessible to everyone.”

Freiburg said that 2 years after receiving the grant, the projected cost now exceeds the original grant and could now exceed $2.5 million.

“We can’t do the project with just the state money,” Freiburg said. “We need, we are going to be fundraising here in the not-so-distant future and that is obviously on our radar.”

While they have made some of the designs, they will have to wait to put the project out for bids until they can secure more funding.

The visit also included a walking tour of downtown Quincy sites, that included the Dr. Richard Eells House and Washington Theater.

