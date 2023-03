Deaths:

David Genenbacher, age 61, of Quincy died on Feb. 27 in his home.

Betty Joan Sevier, age 87, of Golden, IL died on Feb. 27 in Golden Good Shepherd Home.

Patsy W. Gerry, age 84, of Maywood, MO died on Feb. 26 at the Country Aire Retirement Estates in Lewistown, MO.

Births:

No births to report.

