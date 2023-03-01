Keeping a healthy heart every month

QUINCY (WGEM) - Although Tuesday marks the last day of National Heart Month, health professionals are advocating for the importance of heart health year round.

”Cardiovascular disease is more of a continuum instead of just the month of February, taking care of your heart and your overall health, it’s a constant ongoing process,” said Quincy Medical Group Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Adam Rafi.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Rafi said a common occurrence he sees in patients is the mismanagement of extremely high stress levels.

”Sometimes just talking to somebody can be a stress management technique, a close friend, family member, mediation, also exercise is a great stress reliever as well,” Rafi said.

Rafi said warning signs of a heart problem can include indigestion, chest pain and physical fatigue. He said to not ignore the warning signs if they persist.

To prevent such symptoms, Rafi advocates for moderate intensity exercise for at least 180 minutes per week, a healthy diet and at least seven hours of sleep per night.

Limiting saturated fats and salt intake are also recommended.

Rafi also strongly discourages the use of any tobacco product.

