Nearly spring-like today, but it will not last

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for you this morning as some fog has developed. The fog is patchy in nature, but some areas have visibilities below one mile. The fog should dissipate after about 8 AM, 9 AM at the latest. Then, we will have some nice sunshine to enjoy today. A cold front will move through the area this morning, but it will not bring us any precipitation. Late in the afternoon, some thin upper-level clouds will move into portions of the Tri-States. However, those will most likely arrive hardly unnoticed. Daytime highs today will be unseasonably warm, nearly spring-like. So March is definitely coming in like a lamb. Daytime highs, depending on where you live in the Tri-States, will be in the mid to upper 50s. Cooler air will arrive tonight though. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Through the night, we will start to see some more clouds arriving.

Tomorrow morning will be chilly again with morning temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. More clouds will continue to build in leading to a mostly cloudy day. Highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than today, in the mid 40s.

A low pressure system is currently over near California and Nevada. This low pressure will track to the south of us and will start to push some precipitation into the Tri-States tomorrow night. The precipitation will start off as rain and at times the rain may be heavy. The rain will continue into Friday morning. As temperatures cool, models are still showing the chance for the rain to switch over to a wintry mix. Then, possibly transitioning over to snow for some areas. While all of the weather models continue to show some differences, several models are coming into better agreement about the track of the low pressure. That is some good news. What the models differ on lies on if it will be cold enough to switch over to a wintry mix/snow. Now that the low pressure system has made its way into the U.S. (and off of the ocean) models will be able to sample it better. This should lead to more agreement with the models and hence a more fine tuned forecast. We have a Weather Alert for Friday due to the chance of heavy rain, wintry mix and snow. However, the Weather Alert is also for strong gusty winds on Friday. Gusts could reach over 40 mph.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.