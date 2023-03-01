New WIU program looks to make an impact in EMS

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University is in the second semester of introducing their new paramedic program. The curriculum includes five semesters in the classroom, emergency room training and a field internship.

Teaching the program is WIU alumnus and paramedic Benjamin Brewer.

“My junior and senior year I was actually the day shift EMT for our town, and while I was going to high school, I would leave the high school if there was an EMS call,” Brewer said.

Brewer has more than 15 years of EMS experience and his job as program director of the new class is to help prepare students for life in the field.

He said the program is one of about 20 paramedic programs offered at a 4-year public university in the United States. Last semester there were 11 students. This semester there are seven.

Because this is the program’s inaugural year, Brewer said he preferred a small class size, but expects a full capacity of 15 or more in the fall.

”I think it’s key to prepare people in this rural environment because around here we have lifeguards as a paramedic service, but if you look around the county, you’re not going to see paramedics anywhere else, and so we really have to prepare our community to be sustainable,” Brewer said.

A large part of the program’s efforts are to help staff first responder vacancies throughout the region. Brewer said four agencies have already drawn interest in planning recruiting methods and orientations.

Here locally, Hancock County EMS is one agency that has struggled with staffing.

After Aaron Feagain was named the county’s EMS director after the start of 2023, he first prioritized staffing. Upon Feagain’s entrance, he said there were just seven full-time paramedics and EMTs.

While the staffing situation is on the mend, he always anticipates having to fill more spots.

“I know I’m short four medics right now and I think one or two EMTs,” Feagain said.

Feagain mentioned there are prospective employees in the pipeline that he hopes to have on staff in the coming weeks.

“There’s nothing like being able to help and take care of your neighbors when they’re in need of help,” he added.

WIU is still awaiting accreditation approval from the Commission of Accreditation for EMS Programs. The university received preliminary approval earlier in the school year.

If interested in pursuing employment at Hancock County EMS, email Feagain at aaron.feagain@gmr.net, or call the office at 217-357-0702.

