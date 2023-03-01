Police search Quincy home as part of homicide investigation

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police on Wednesday searched a home at 1641 Hampshire Street as part of a homicide investigation.

Police stated that during the search an individual was detained in the 2000 block of Hampshire and released.

Police stated no arrests have been made and police have not submitted an arrest warrant through the Adams County State’s Attorney.

Quincy Police stated, the information learned and evidence gathered over the last six days has led them to search this home.

On Thursday 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick was found in her home in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road with multiple gunshot wounds by a family member after she failed to pick her kids up from school.

On Monday Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said eight detectives, three investigative supervisors, an investigator from the Illinois State Police and attorneys from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office had been actively working together on this case.

