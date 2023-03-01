Republicans nominate Reed for 6th Ward alderman candidate

Jake Reed(MGN/Reed)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) – Quincy Republicans in Ward 6 nominated Jake Reed as their candidate for alderman of the ward.

Reed beat out Natalie Thompson in Tuesday’s consolidated primary election by a vote of 206 to 96, respectively.

Reed will face Democrat Patty Maples during the general election on April 4.

Maples was appointed to the position in May after Katie Awerkamp resigned.

