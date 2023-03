QUINCY (WGEM) - State Street between 21st and 22nd Streets will be closed starting Thursday.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and will be closed until 3 p.m.

Quincy Water Department Supervisor Brian Koch said the road will be closed to replace the lead water service.

The city of Quincy advises drivers to use an alternate route.

