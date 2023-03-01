Rushville to improve water infrastructure

Rushville water system gets improvements. Old, run-down tanks need to be replaced.
Rushville water system gets improvements. Old, run-down tanks need to be replaced.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - On the south side of town sits two large water tanks that will soon be replaced, thanks to a $1.7 million STAG grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Mayor Carson Klitz said the two 150,000 gallon tanks were installed in the mid 1930s as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration (WPA) program.

Additionally, some repairs will be done to the city’s water tower.

“They’ve deteriorated to an extent that they must be replaced,” Klitz said.

Klitz said the project will cost a little more than $3 million. He said the remaining portion of what the STAG grant doesn’t cover will be paid for by a 50% loan forgiveness through the EPA. Ultimately, the city will have to pay approximately $950,000 in total, which Klitz said the city has enough funds to cover.

Currently there isn’t a problem with the water, but Klitz wants the upgrades to be made so the same can be said years down the road.

“The water is tested everyday and we’re in great shape, there’s no problem, we’re just doing it as a preventative measure, something long range that our grandkids will be able to use, and it’ll be all stainless tanks,” Klitz added.

The bid-letting process is currently underway as Klitz expects the complete project to be finished within the next year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1641 Hampshire Street
Police search Quincy home as part of homicide investigation
Fatal Crash
Victim identified in Sunday motorcycle crash
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Kentucky Road death investigation continues
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Natalie Thompson | Jake Reed
Republican voters in Quincy’s 6th Ward to nominate alderperson Tuesday

Latest News

When Guiyou Huang first became WIU's president, he said justice, inclusion, diversity and...
WIU celebrates grand opening of new office promoting equity and inclusion
E15 fuel
Iowa leaders critical of delayed EPA move to expand e-15 sales
Shawn R. Stankewitz
California man arrested for alleged burglary, arson at West Quincy gas station
Tables in Bluffs Park.
State announces over $2.39M in grant money for local Illinois parks