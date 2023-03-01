Rushville to improve water infrastructure

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - On the south side of town sits two large water tanks that will soon be replaced, thanks to a $1.7 million STAG grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Mayor Carson Klitz said the two 150,000 gallon tanks were installed in the mid 1930s as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration (WPA) program.

Additionally, some repairs will be done to the city’s water tower.

“They’ve deteriorated to an extent that they must be replaced,” Klitz said.

Klitz said the project will cost a little more than $3 million. He said the remaining portion of what the STAG grant doesn’t cover will be paid for by a 50% loan forgiveness through the EPA. Ultimately, the city will have to pay approximately $950,000 in total, which Klitz said the city has enough funds to cover.

Currently there isn’t a problem with the water, but Klitz wants the upgrades to be made so the same can be said years down the road.

“The water is tested everyday and we’re in great shape, there’s no problem, we’re just doing it as a preventative measure, something long range that our grandkids will be able to use, and it’ll be all stainless tanks,” Klitz added.

The bid-letting process is currently underway as Klitz expects the complete project to be finished within the next year.

