Six Hawks basketball players recognized by GLVC

QUINCY (WGEM) - Three members of the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball teams were recognized with postseason honors by the Great Lakes Valley Conference on Wednesday

Senior forward Malik Hardman and junior Paul Zilinksas were named to the second team after helping the Hawks to a 14-14 record and their first berth in the GLVC Tournament in six years.

Hardman played in all 28 games with 27 starts, averaging just over 29 minutes a contest. He averaged 14.6 points per game on 128 made field goals. The Chicago native also led the team in rebounds at 6.2 per game, which was ninth in the conference. Hardmon also pulled down 2.44 offensive rebounds per game for the third most in the GLV

Zilinksas appeared in 26 games, while starting in 25. The Oak Lawn native averaged 27.8 minutes a contest, while scoring 11.1 points per game. Ziliniskas was a 42.5 percent shooter from the field and 33 percent from beyond the 3-point line. The junior forward also had 30 steals and blocked 11 shots on the season.

Junior forward Zion Richardson was the QU winner of the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award.

On the women’s side, senior guard Beth Matas Martin and senior forward Sarah Nelson led the Hawks (13-15, 8-12) to the conference tournament for the first time in seven years.

Matas Martin led the team in scoring with 16 points per game, which was good for sixth in the league. The senior guard also totaled 108 assists for third most in the GLVC. Matas Martin was the third best 3-point shooter in the league making 40.5 percent of her 173 attempts. She was 62 of 77 from the free-throw line for 80.5 percent on the season. The Girona, Spain native also played the fourth most minutes per game at just over 35.

This is the second all-conference honor for Matas Martin as she was named third team All-GLVC in the 2021-22 season.

Joining Matas Martin on the second team is Nelson, the local product from Quincy High School. Nelson appeared and started in 26 games, averaging 12.4 points per game, which was second on the team. Nelson shot 138 of 294 from the field for 46.9 percent, which was good for 15th best in the GLVC.

Senior forward Emma Knipe was also recognized by the league as the James R. Spalding Sportsmanship.Award.

