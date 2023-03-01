St. Louis man charged in execution-style shooting death caught on camera

An execution-style shooting captured on camera by witnesses in downtown St. Louis is going viral.
By Amanda Alvarado and Gabriela Vidal
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man has been charged in an execution-style shooting captured on camera in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, KMOV reports.

“It’s scary, you know, of course. You get concerned about what’s going to happen to anybody else,” business owner Syed Sajid said. “When I came here, I’d seen people standing outside. The guy was on the ground. I heard he was shot from close range.”

Sajid owns Gold and Diamonds across the street from where the shooting happened.

Video of the shooting shows one man loading a gun and pointing it at a man sitting on the curb, shooting him in broad daylight.

The shooting happened outside of 710 N. Tucker Boulevard near Lucas Avenue in front of the Globe Building. Witnesses told police there was an altercation outside of the Shell gas station across the street that took place before the shooting.

Police arrested 23-year-old Deshawn Thomas in connection with the shooting. A probable cause statement obtained by KMOV shows Thomas faces charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In the statement, police identify the deceased victim as David Saldana.

There are no additional details at this time on whether the two individuals knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Victim identified in Sunday motorcycle crash
1641 Hampshire Street
Police search Quincy home as part of homicide investigation
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Kentucky Road death investigation continues
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Natalie Thompson | Jake Reed
Republican voters in Quincy’s 6th Ward to nominate alderperson Tuesday

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greece’s worst-ever rail crash kills dozens, crushes cars
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash
FILE - A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine, Monday,...
Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key eastern city
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains