State announces over $2.39M in grant money for local Illinois parks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker along with state and local leaders and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday nearly $60 million in state grants are being awarded for 118 local park projects throughout Illinois.

According to the governor’s office, $2.39 million of that will be invested in local parks including $600 thousand for the village of Plymouth, $600 thousand for the Village of Industry, $599 thousand for the village of Milton and $600 thousand for the village of Bluffs.

The money is to be used to help communities acquire land and develop recreational opportunities.

According to the governor, the grants represent the largest round of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants in the 36-year history of the program, which was designed to help communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects

“Today, I couldn’t be prouder to announce that IDNR’s OSLAD program is offering the largest round of grants in the history of the program — nearly $60 million,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “The health and wellbeing of Illinoisans sit at the heart of the OSLAD program, and for the first time ever, we’ve been able to provide 100% of funding assistance to qualifying distressed recipients.”

Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments.

According to the governor’s office, it has become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. Since it was established, OSLAD has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois

“I appreciate Gov. Pritzker’s push to increase state funding for the OSLAD program and also set aside money to ensure traditionally underserved communities are able to build and improve their parks,” said DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois. We know that 83% of Illinoisans consider access to outdoor recreational opportunities important for them and their families. We also know that getting outside leads to better overall health.”

OSLAD grants typically provide up to 50% of funding for a project – excluding economically distressed communities where 100% of project costs have been covered. The other 50% is supplied by matching funds from the project’s local government agency.

A full list of the 2023 OSLAD grand awards is below:

Alexander County City of Cairo – $599,500*

Bond County Kingsbury Park District – $600,000*

Bureau County Village of Neponset – $596,821* Village of Tiskilwa – $600,000*

Calhoun County Village of Hardin – $600,000

Carroll County City of Mount Carroll – $371,000

Champaign County Champaign County Forest Preserve District – $400,000 Urbana Park District – $550,000

Clay County Flora – $299,557 Louisville – $581,881

Cook County Arlington Heights Park District – $600,000 Chicago Heights Park District – $600,000* City of Calumet City – $600,000 City of Chicago – $407,269 Forest Preserve District of Cook County – $428,750 Mount Prospect Park District – $600,000 Norridge Park District – $600,000 Palatine Park District – $499,900 Park District of Forest Park – $424,200 Streamwood Park District – $467,081 Worth Park District – $325,000 Village of Brookfield – $600,000 Hickory Hills Park District – $241,700 Skokie Park District – $357,000 Northbrook Park District – $600,000 Westchester Park District – $600,000 Niles Park District – $600,000 City of Palos Heights – $600,000 Morton Grove Park District – $398,000 Oak Lawn Park District – $600,000 Rolling Meadows Park District – $600,000 Lemont Park District – $600,000 McCook Park District – $231,628 Park Ridge Park District – $600,000

Crawford County Oblong – $598,480.90

DeKalb County DeKalb Park District – $507,000 Genoa Park District – $102,800

DuPage County Elmhurst Park District – $340,300 Woodridge Park District – $600,000 Wood Dale Park District – $600,000 Carol Stream Park District – $400,000 Bloomingdale Park District – $300,000 Addison Park District – $600,000 Lombard Park District – $600,000 Downers Grove Park District – $425,000 Itasca Park District – $600,000 Winfield Park District – $600,000 Hanover Park Park District – $600,000 Fox Valley Park District – $600,000 Darien Park District – $600,000 St. Charles Park District – $600,000

Effingham County Village of Montrose – $600,000*

Greene County City of White Hall – $242,500

Grundy County City of Morris – $600,000

Hancock County Village of Plymouth – $600,000*

Henry County City of Kewanee – $600,000*

Jasper County Willow Hill – $372,195.20

Jefferson County City of Mount Vernon – $429,189*

Jersey County City of Jerseyville – $600,000

Kane County Batavia Park District – $600,000 Forest Preserve District of Kane County – $600,000 Hampshire Township Park District – $600,000 Village of South Elgin – $600,000 Geneva Park District – $600,000

Kankakee County City of Kankakee – $600,000* Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District – $207,750

Kendall County Kendall County Forest Preserve District – $600

Knox County City of Galesburg – $224,825

Lake County Lake County Forest Preserve District – $600,000 Mundelein Park and Recreation District – $400,000 Park District of Highland Park – $600,000 Wauconda Park District – $473,500 Zion – $600,000 Township of Antioch – $599,822.50 Village of Libertyville – $469,000 Deerfield Park District – $600,000 Vernon Hills Park District – $566,465 Village of Round Lake Beach – $580,915 Buffalo Grove Park District – $600,000 Grant Township Highway – $600,000

LaSalle County City of Marseilles – $600,000* City of Ottawa – $506,000

Macon County Macon County Conservation District – $300,000

Macoupin County City of Benld – $600,000* Village of Palmyra – $600,000

Madison County Madison County Mass Transit District – $388,000

Mason County Havana Park District – $544,121*

McDonough County Village of Industry – $600,000*

McHenry County McHenry County Conservation District – $200,000 City of Woodstock – $600,000 Crystal Lake Park District – $600,000 Village of Richmond – $137,390 Village of Algonquin – $600,000

Menard County City of Petersburg – $173,355

Mercer County City of Aledo – $600,000

Monroe County City of Columbia – $600,000

Ogle County Village of Davis Junction – $600,000

Peoria County Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $255,000* Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $600,000* Chillicothe Park District – $600,000

Perry County City of Pinckneyville – $222,600*

Pike County Village of Milton – $599,000*

Pulaski County Village of Olmsted – $600,000*

Rock Island County City of Rock Island – $347,500*

Sangamon County Springfield Park District – $600,000*

Scott County Village of Bluffs – $600,000*

St. Clair County City of O’Fallon – $600,000

Will County Village of Monee – $600,000 Plainfield Township Park District – $377,500 Village of Plainfield – $284,500 Village of University Park – $200,000 New Lenox Community Park District – $600,000 Village of Shorewood – $600,000 Channahon Park District – $300,000 Oswegoland Park District – $600,000

Winnebago County Village of New Milford – $600,000* Village of Machesney Park – $506,150

Woodford County City of Eureka – $600,000



