State announces over $2.39M in grant money for local Illinois parks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker along with state and local leaders and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday nearly $60 million in state grants are being awarded for 118 local park projects throughout Illinois.
According to the governor’s office, $2.39 million of that will be invested in local parks including $600 thousand for the village of Plymouth, $600 thousand for the Village of Industry, $599 thousand for the village of Milton and $600 thousand for the village of Bluffs.
The money is to be used to help communities acquire land and develop recreational opportunities.
According to the governor, the grants represent the largest round of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants in the 36-year history of the program, which was designed to help communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects
“Today, I couldn’t be prouder to announce that IDNR’s OSLAD program is offering the largest round of grants in the history of the program — nearly $60 million,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “The health and wellbeing of Illinoisans sit at the heart of the OSLAD program, and for the first time ever, we’ve been able to provide 100% of funding assistance to qualifying distressed recipients.”
Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments.
According to the governor’s office, it has become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. Since it was established, OSLAD has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois
“I appreciate Gov. Pritzker’s push to increase state funding for the OSLAD program and also set aside money to ensure traditionally underserved communities are able to build and improve their parks,” said DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois. We know that 83% of Illinoisans consider access to outdoor recreational opportunities important for them and their families. We also know that getting outside leads to better overall health.”
OSLAD grants typically provide up to 50% of funding for a project – excluding economically distressed communities where 100% of project costs have been covered. The other 50% is supplied by matching funds from the project’s local government agency.
A full list of the 2023 OSLAD grand awards is below:
- Alexander County
- City of Cairo – $599,500*
- Bond County
- Kingsbury Park District – $600,000*
- Bureau County
- Village of Neponset – $596,821*
- Village of Tiskilwa – $600,000*
- Calhoun County
- Village of Hardin – $600,000
- Carroll County
- City of Mount Carroll – $371,000
- Champaign County
- Champaign County Forest Preserve District – $400,000
- Urbana Park District – $550,000
- Clay County
- Flora – $299,557
- Louisville – $581,881
- Cook County
- Arlington Heights Park District – $600,000
- Chicago Heights Park District – $600,000*
- City of Calumet City – $600,000
- City of Chicago – $407,269
- Forest Preserve District of Cook County – $428,750
- Mount Prospect Park District – $600,000
- Norridge Park District – $600,000
- Palatine Park District – $499,900
- Park District of Forest Park – $424,200
- Streamwood Park District – $467,081
- Worth Park District – $325,000
- Village of Brookfield – $600,000
- Hickory Hills Park District – $241,700
- Skokie Park District – $357,000
- Northbrook Park District – $600,000
- Westchester Park District – $600,000
- Niles Park District – $600,000
- City of Palos Heights – $600,000
- Morton Grove Park District – $398,000
- Oak Lawn Park District – $600,000
- Rolling Meadows Park District – $600,000
- Lemont Park District – $600,000
- McCook Park District – $231,628
- Park Ridge Park District – $600,000
- Crawford County
- Oblong – $598,480.90
- DeKalb County
- DeKalb Park District – $507,000
- Genoa Park District – $102,800
- DuPage County
- Elmhurst Park District – $340,300
- Woodridge Park District – $600,000
- Wood Dale Park District – $600,000
- Carol Stream Park District – $400,000
- Bloomingdale Park District – $300,000
- Addison Park District – $600,000
- Lombard Park District – $600,000
- Downers Grove Park District – $425,000
- Itasca Park District – $600,000
- Winfield Park District – $600,000
- Hanover Park Park District – $600,000
- Fox Valley Park District – $600,000
- Darien Park District – $600,000
- St. Charles Park District – $600,000
- Effingham County
- Village of Montrose – $600,000*
- Greene County
- City of White Hall – $242,500
- Grundy County
- City of Morris – $600,000
- Hancock County
- Village of Plymouth – $600,000*
- Henry County
- City of Kewanee – $600,000*
- Jasper County
- Willow Hill – $372,195.20
- Jefferson County
- City of Mount Vernon – $429,189*
- Jersey County
- City of Jerseyville – $600,000
- Kane County
- Batavia Park District – $600,000
- Forest Preserve District of Kane County – $600,000
- Hampshire Township Park District – $600,000
- Village of South Elgin – $600,000
- Geneva Park District – $600,000
- Kankakee County
- City of Kankakee – $600,000*
- Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District – $207,750
- Kendall County
- Kendall County Forest Preserve District – $600
- Knox County
- City of Galesburg – $224,825
- Lake County
- Lake County Forest Preserve District – $600,000
- Mundelein Park and Recreation District – $400,000
- Park District of Highland Park – $600,000
- Wauconda Park District – $473,500
- Zion – $600,000
- Township of Antioch – $599,822.50
- Village of Libertyville – $469,000
- Deerfield Park District – $600,000
- Vernon Hills Park District – $566,465
- Village of Round Lake Beach – $580,915
- Buffalo Grove Park District – $600,000
- Grant Township Highway – $600,000
- LaSalle County
- City of Marseilles – $600,000*
- City of Ottawa – $506,000
- Macon County
- Macon County Conservation District – $300,000
- Macoupin County
- City of Benld – $600,000*
- Village of Palmyra – $600,000
- Madison County
- Madison County Mass Transit District – $388,000
- Mason County
- Havana Park District – $544,121*
- McDonough County
- Village of Industry – $600,000*
- McHenry County
- McHenry County Conservation District – $200,000
- City of Woodstock – $600,000
- Crystal Lake Park District – $600,000
- Village of Richmond – $137,390
- Village of Algonquin – $600,000
- Menard County
- City of Petersburg – $173,355
- Mercer County
- City of Aledo – $600,000
- Monroe County
- City of Columbia – $600,000
- Ogle County
- Village of Davis Junction – $600,000
- Peoria County
- Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $255,000*
- Pleasure Driveway Park District of Peoria – $600,000*
- Chillicothe Park District – $600,000
- Perry County
- City of Pinckneyville – $222,600*
- Pike County
- Village of Milton – $599,000*
- Pulaski County
- Village of Olmsted – $600,000*
- Rock Island County
- City of Rock Island – $347,500*
- Sangamon County
- Springfield Park District – $600,000*
- Scott County
- Village of Bluffs – $600,000*
- St. Clair County
- City of O’Fallon – $600,000
- Will County
- Village of Monee – $600,000
- Plainfield Township Park District – $377,500
- Village of Plainfield – $284,500
- Village of University Park – $200,000
- New Lenox Community Park District – $600,000
- Village of Shorewood – $600,000
- Channahon Park District – $300,000
- Oswegoland Park District – $600,000
- Winnebago County
- Village of New Milford – $600,000*
- Village of Machesney Park – $506,150
- Woodford County
- City of Eureka – $600,000
