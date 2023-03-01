Volunteers get recognized at annual luncheon

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Hannibal Free Clinic conducted its 11th Annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Since opening in 2007, the free clinic has served more than 2,000 locals.

Hospital administrators presented awards to recognize the efforts of volunteers and donors from 2022 as well as those who worked through the pandemic.

“They all have such, we call one of the awards a caring heart and that’s what they all have, they have a caring heart,” Webster said. “They want to give to, you know, their fellow man and they wanna make the world a better place and they certainly do that.”

Carolyn Schreiner was among four other individuals that received the heartbeat award, an award given to the every day behind the scenes impact volunteers.

”It’s humbling because I don’t do nearly as much as many people do and it’s just a way of life to serve one another and that’s why I really like working at the free clinic and other places,” Schreiner said.

Webster said after successfully hosting their first Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon since the pandemic, the clinic plans to continue this event in the future.

A total of 6 awards were handed out to various volunteers and donors.

Hannibal Free Clinic Manager Sharon Webster said each award winner shares similar characteristics, a kind heart that selflessly gives back to their community.

