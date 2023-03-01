WEATHER ALERT - For Gusty Wind

QUINCY (WGEM) - The storm system, which is approaching the Midwest appears to be sliding slightly to the south. That does two things for us, one, it keeps us out of the heaviest of the rainfall totals. And two, it also does not allow for as much cold air to be sucked into the system. What does that mean? That means the snowfall potentials begin to drop. So for right now, our Weather Alert is for a very gusty and windy afternoon Friday. Rainfall totals have dropped down to less than an inch for much of the region. There could be a brief round of sleet on Thursday night through Friday morning but Friday during the day looks like all rain. This system has many forecast models, jumping back and forth. So for now the forecast is for mostly rainfall for the region. Beyond that, the weekend looks like it will have a pretty decent warm-up with daytime high temperatures on Saturday near 50. It looks like Sunday’s temperatures will be even warmer near 60 degrees.

Monday heats up (Brian inman)

Monday the warm-up continues with daytime high temperatures topping out in the mid-60s. The latter half of next week looks like it will be seasonably cool, that is something we rarely said in February.

