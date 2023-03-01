WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 24) Macomb High Softball Standout Kaitlyn Robinson Signs With Heartland Community College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Heartland Community College head softball coach Casey Jefferson has to be floating on “cloud nine” right now after landing Macomb High ace Kaitlyn Robinson. The All-State Lady Bombers pitcher has signed on to join the ranks of the Lady Hawks of HCC next season in the NJCAA ranks.

Robinson was a big part of the Lady Bombers post-season run last season, and the phenomenal poise and accuracy that she displays in the circle makes her one of the premier pitchers to watch once again this season throughout the “Land Of Lincoln.” Just to recap, Robinson earned First Team All-State honors after her junior campaign on the dirt with MHS. She also earned All-Conference top honors as well.

Kaitlyn will head to Normal, Illinois after she graduates this spring in McDonough County. She’s all set to join a Lady Hawks squad that finished (13-25) overall and (`10-16) competing in the Mid-West Athletic Conference last season.

