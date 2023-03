WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (February 28) South Shelby Lady Birds Soar To A 56-36 Win Over Duchesne On The MSHSAA Class 3 Post-Season Hardwood SSHS Improves Their (2022-23) Record To (25-4) On The Season

South Shelby Lady Birds Roll Past Duchesne At Korf Memorial Gym 56-36