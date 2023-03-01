WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (February 28) Payson-Seymour Indians Travel To Calhoun High To Face Gibault Catholic In A Big IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal Match-Up

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The fans that follow and support the (18-15) Indians of Payson-Seymour throughout the prep basketball season are indeed loyal. Hundreds of those fans clad in “Blue and White” made their way to Calhoun High School this evening to watch the Indians in action against the (27-7) Hawks of Gibault Catholic. The two teams were in the spotlight at the IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal. The Indians opened the game riding high on a 4-game winning streak.

It was Payson guard Blake Schwartz who actually almost stole the show while displaying his stellar shooting technique from long range. The Indians sophomore hit six 3-pointers against GC in route an impressive 29-point outing on the hardwood. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Indians fell to defeat after 4 quarters of action 66-58. The setback closed out the (2022-23) campaign for the Indians with a (18-16) slate.

