WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (February 28) QHS Blue Devils Tip-Off Against O’Fallon During IHSA Class 4A Sectional Semifinals

Quincy's Bradley Longcor, III And The Blue Devils Tip-Off Against O'Fallon In Class $A Sectional Semifinal Showdown
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (26-4) Quincy High Blue Devils returned to the post-season hardwood this evening at Alton High School. That’s where (26-4) QHS tipped off against the (24-7) Panthers of O’Fallon in a big Class 4A Sectional Semifinal showdown. The “Blue & White” faced a tough uphill battle from the very start against the Panthers.

QHS trailed 15-7 after the first 8 minutes of action inside the gym at AHS. After the second half came to a close, the Blue Devils were trailing 28-15. O’Fallon kept the pressure on in the second half as they closed out the third quarter with a 46-24 lead. When the final horn sounded, Quincy saw their season come to a close as they fell to defeat against the Panthers 64-35.

QHS closes out he (2022-23) season with a (26-5) slate while O’Fallon improved to (25-7) as they advanced to the Sectional Championship game against Moline. Quincy (Soph) forward Keshaun Thomas led the Blue Devils with 8 points against the Panthers. The Western Big Six All-Conference Second Team performer hit 2 field goals against the Panthers and went 4-for-4 from the charity strip. Dom Clay finished with 6 points while Bradley Longcor, III chipped in with 5 points. Cam Brown finished with 4 points for Quincy as they were held to a season low 35 points after four quarters of action.

After the 29-point setback against the Panthers, Quincy head coach Andy Douglas (9th Season) offered some insight on the state tournament loss by the Blue Devils. We’ll have an update from Alton, Illinois.

