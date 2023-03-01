WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (February 28) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Fall Against U-High 72-49 During IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinals

Jakeb Wallingford Leads QND With 14 Points & 7 Rebounds During 23-Point Setback Against The Pioneers
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Faces U-High In IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinals
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Faces U-High In IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinals
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame head coach Kevin Meyer knew the (23-8) Raiders would have their hands full tonight on the post-season hardwood even before the opening tip-off. The University High Pioneers, led by veteran head coach Andrew McDowell, were a battle tested team that were playing well with a number of productive players with size on their roster.

QND tipped off against the Pioneers during their Class 2A Sectional Semifinal clash hoping to find the right combination to help the Raiders get out to a quick start against, but unfortunately that never transpired at Pleasant Plains High School. In fact, it was the Pioneers who jumped out to a fast start fast as they posted an impressive 30-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the time halftime rolled around, the ‘Blue & Gold” found themselves facing a 45-17 deficit. To their credit, the Raiders kept fighting in the second half. At one point, QND closed the Pioneers lead to ten points, but that would be as close as the Raiders would get on this night in the second half.

After 4 quarters of action, Quincy Notre Dame fell to defeat 72-49 to close out their (2022-23) season at (23-9). QND senior forward Jakeb Wallingford led the Raiders with 14 points and 7 boards against the Pioneers. (25-9) U-High was led by Ty Blank with 15 points and Mason Funk who chipped in with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 big blocks against the Raiders.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (February 28) QHS Blue Devils Tip-Off Against O’Fallon During IHSA Class 4A Sectional Semifinals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Fall To Defeat Against O'Fallon On The IHSA Post-Season Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (February 27) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Capture IHSA Super-Sectional Championship In Macomb

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Are Headed To The IHSA Class 2A "Final Four" For The Second Year In A Row!

Sports

QND Lady Raiders beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw at IHSA super-sectional

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST

Sports

Aaron Hill steps down as Culver-Stockton's head men's basketball coach

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 27) Aaron Hill Steps Down As Head Men’s Basketball Coach At Culver-Stockton College In Canton

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Aaron Hill Stepping Down As Head Men's Basketball Coach At Culver-Stockton College

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 27) QND Lady Raiders Ready to Hit The Hardwood tonight During IHSA Super-Sectional Battle Against The Lady Chiefs Of Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Head Coach Eric Orne Offers A Scouting Report On Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Sports

QND Lady Raiders ready for IHSA super-section showdown

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST

Sports

Nelson, QU women climb into GLVC postseason

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST
|
By John Potts
Nelson, QU women climb into GLVC postseason.

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 21

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (February 25th) Palmyra vs South Shelby Girls Basketball Highlights-District Championship

Updated: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports