WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (February 28) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Fall Against U-High 72-49 During IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinals

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame head coach Kevin Meyer knew the (23-8) Raiders would have their hands full tonight on the post-season hardwood even before the opening tip-off. The University High Pioneers, led by veteran head coach Andrew McDowell, were a battle tested team that were playing well with a number of productive players with size on their roster.

QND tipped off against the Pioneers during their Class 2A Sectional Semifinal clash hoping to find the right combination to help the Raiders get out to a quick start against, but unfortunately that never transpired at Pleasant Plains High School. In fact, it was the Pioneers who jumped out to a fast start fast as they posted an impressive 30-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the time halftime rolled around, the ‘Blue & Gold” found themselves facing a 45-17 deficit. To their credit, the Raiders kept fighting in the second half. At one point, QND closed the Pioneers lead to ten points, but that would be as close as the Raiders would get on this night in the second half.

After 4 quarters of action, Quincy Notre Dame fell to defeat 72-49 to close out their (2022-23) season at (23-9). QND senior forward Jakeb Wallingford led the Raiders with 14 points and 7 boards against the Pioneers. (25-9) U-High was led by Ty Blank with 15 points and Mason Funk who chipped in with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 big blocks against the Raiders.

