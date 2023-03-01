WIU celebrates grand opening of new office promoting equity and inclusion

MACOMB (WGEM) - When Guiyou Huang became president of Western Illinois University, promoting diversity and equity was one of his top priorities.

Dozens of faculty, staff and students celebrated the grand opening of the latest effort to promote Huang’s priority. The new Office of Justice, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (JIDE) is responsible for having direct leadership and oversight to the university’s diversity plan.

Formerly, the director of the school’s Multi-Cultural Center, Carl Ervin will report directly to President Huang as the office’s interim director.

“Sometimes people don’t know what we’re doing, and so this office helps us to showcase what we’re doing and it also helps us to address concerns and issues that do arise,” Ervin said.

The office will also create educational workshops and training to further achieve the JIDE initiative.

The office is also part of the anti-racism task force.

“I believe in diversity, inclusion, equity and justice, and if the society wants to be like that, the university should be a mirror reflection of those values,” Huang said.

The JIDE office will shape strategies and work with students, faculty and staff to advance Huang’s commitment. He believes having an office like this makes WIU a more welcoming environment for everyone.

Huang said a more welcoming environment will also play a factor in the recruitment and retention of students and faculty.

