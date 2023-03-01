Workforce symposium looks to address local labor issues

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to officials at John Wood Community College, local companies are having trouble filling open jobs but they are hoping an upcoming conference can help change that.

The Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) is presenting FUTURE OF WORKFORCE: Training and Retaining Symposium at John Wood Community College March 15 and 16. It will feature partners from Knapheide, Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA), and the Illinois Defense Network (IDN).

School officials said their Workforce Development Center is helping replace retiring workers but the challenge is there’s not enough students coming out the program to meet the current demand.

They said this event allows companies to discuss current strategies to retain workers and plan ahead for the future.

“Its important that we have these conversations because we do not have the workforce coming out now that we need to replace the baby boomers that are retiring,” JWCC Missouri Advisor Keely Ragar said. “We’re going to have to look to new ways to fill the positions that are just not there.”

Organizers said the first day will include speakers, roundtables and breakout groups at JWCC while the second day will consist of a tour of Knapheide.

Local businesses see this as a great opportunity to address labor issues.

Knapheide Vice President of Operations Chris Russell said while they’ve had some success in recruiting, challenges remain with retention. He said retaining employees can be a challenge for local businesses and can include issues like wages, overtime, working conditions, and bosses.

He said he’s hoping this conference can help firms come up with solutions to their problems.

“There’s a lot of different things you can do to help retain. Identifying a purpose for the company can be a big one. What are they apart of? Are they apart of something more than just what they do in their daily day to day work? Getting them engaged in continuous improvement activities, making them feel like they make a difference, those are just a couple things you can do to help with retention,” Russell said.

Russell said what attendees learn can help benefit the community and help engage employees so they can continue to have a dedicated workforce.

Ragar said you can sign up all the way to the day of the event online or you can call the Workforce Development Center at (217) 641-4971 for more information.

