Adams County Sheriff hoping to boost recruitment

QUINCY (WGEM) - Fewer people are choosing to pursue a career in law enforcement both locally and nationally.

A 2019 survey from the International Association of Chiefs of Police found 78 percent of agencies had trouble recruiting qualified candidates while 65 percent reported too few people were applying.

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said there is a lack of interest in law enforcement due to the danger of the job, pay and time commitment which can include night shift, weekends, and holidays.

He said a lack of people to replacements could lead to trouble if they find themselves short.

“If you’re short officers, and for instance, you have like a three or five man minimum, whatever it is you’re policy, contract requires to have the number of officers on the street, you can mandate somebody to come in,” Grootens said.

Grootens said this could lead to deputies burning out. He said another concern is that departments could lower the standards to obtain recruits, and this could lead to more unqualified people becoming officers.

He said right now they have been recruiting at college events but it can take time as they need people with a passion for helping others.

Investigator Kelsey Miller has been with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for three and a half years. She said it’s important to encourage people to join to help protect their community and make a difference.

“The world is crazy and you want to be able to protect your friends or family and I just felt that I was a good candidate for this job and being able to put myself in the position where I can protect my friends and family and the community and just make a difference for anyone who lives in this area,” Miller said.

Grootens said his office maintains a list of qualified applicants they can draw from for when deputies leave or retire. He said they want to have 10 people on that list, but right now they have zero.

He said he’s hoping to add to that list when the department holds physical fitness testing at Flinn Stadium on March 18. He said nine people have signed up for that so far.

For those interested in doing the test, they can reach out to the Adams County Sheriffs on their Facebook page or go to their website.

