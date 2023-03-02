Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 2nd, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Ruth McCaskill

Preston Kaden

Kenny Bricker

Tim Hempen

Brenda Beckner

Mark Homan

Amy VaLeu

Cierra Alexander

Randy Grawe

Christopher Harness

John Lacey

Kayne Whitley

Alicia Dietrich

Bob Buddemeyer

Phyllis Reed

Matt Stansberry

Boston Galbreath

Raiyne Clark

ANNIVERSARIES

Mike & Janice Zanger

Rus & Diana Hagenah

Kurt & Betty Martin

Tom & Laurie Stark

James & Maggi Broeckling

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.