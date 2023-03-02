Fallen Officer Project connects students with fallen hero families

QUINCY (WGEM) - Criminal justice students at Culver-Stockton College are taking part in a course honoring fallen officers and firefighters.

The course is called In the Line of Duty and it represents those who have not only worked in the line of duty, but have also lost their lives.

“It was, it was very difficult at first,” student Peyton Campbell said. “It took me a few days to figure out what I wanted to say because how do you approach a conversation like this.”

Campbell is one of the twelve students in the course. Campbell said despite the course description, she never could have prepared for the conversations she’d have.

“It’s, It’s hard to sit and listen to people’s pain,” Campbell said.

Janell Visser is the officer Campbell will be honoring for the Fallen Officer Project, which is a key component to the class.

Culver Stockton Criminal Justice Senior Lecturer Seth McBride said the design of the course is made to push the student outside the classroom.

“You know this is a life course, ya know, it’s a college credit course, but it’s a life course as well,” McBride said. “They have that connection. They are going out to people they have never talked to in their lives talking about situations that are very difficult.”

Keaton Hall is the only student in the course who will be representing a firefighter because he too aspires to be a firefighter himself one day.

“At the very beginning, I wasn’t super sure if I wanted to go into the class because just knowing that I had to talk to these people I knew it would be hard and difficult,” Hall said.

Dustin Brandhorst was responding to a fire when he took his last breathe.

“Of all the things that he’s done, I kind of look up to him now cause all of the things he accomplished in the department and outside of the department,” Hall said. “I strive to kind of be like him.”

Members of the class will host a walk of honor for the fallen officers at the beginning of next month. The public is invited as well as family members of the fallen officers being honored.

The class is always looking for more sponsors and will continue their fundraising until the walk on April 1.

All proceeds from the event and the course-long fundraising will go to the Supporting Heroes and the Whose House, Our House foundations.

